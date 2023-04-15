Who is Bruna Brasil? Here's all you need to know about the highly-rated UFC debutant

Brazilian strawweight Bruna Brasil will make her octagon debut this weekend on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brasil is 29 years old and holds a professional record of eight wins, two losses, and one draw. She fought on the Brazilian regional circuit, Shooto Brazil and LFA before earning an opportunity in Dana White's Contender Series, where she won a UFC contract.

In DWCS, Brasil scored an incredible head-kick knockout in her fight against Marnic Mann after a frenetic nine minutes of combat. The stunning finish was praised by UFC president Dana White as one of the best he has ever seen on the show.

Check out Bruna Brasil's statement knockout below:

Now set to make her full promotional debut, 'The Special One' will take on fellow DWCS graduate Denise Gomes at UFC Kansas City.

Bruna Brasil talks about her head-kick knockout at DWCS, calls it the best night of her life

Bruna Brasil sat down for an interview with the UFC ahead of her debut fight and recounted her journey to the UFC. 'The Special One' opened up about her head-kick knockout and described the ecstasy she experienced having earned a UFC contract:

“When we stood up from the floor in the second round, I felt a little bit of that energy. I looked at her and saw that she was very beat down. I said, ‘Damn, she's worse off than me.' I threw the strike and it landed and I saw her falling in slow motion. I said, ‘Wow, it's over. It's over.’ It was the best night of my life. I couldn't believe everything that had happened. It was really fast. And it felt like a dream.”

Bruna Brasil also gave her prediction for her upcoming fight against Denise Gomes:

“I watched some of her fights because she was part of my old team, and we met at the Performance Institute when I fought at Contender. But I just said hello and goodbye. There's going to be a knockout or submission. I feel it will end before all three rounds, possibly in the second round.”

