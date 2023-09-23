Who has Canelo Alvarez lost against? Exploring the blemishes on the Mexican pugilist’s boxing record

Canelo Alvarez is presently one of the prominent icons in contemporary boxing. As a former pound-for-pound champion, he has secured numerous world titles across four different weight divisions, ranging from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

Alvarez stands out as the sole boxer in history to achieve undisputed champion status at 168 lbs. He has held the WBA, WBC, and Ring magazine belts since 2020, along with the IBF and WBO titles since 2021.

Despite his extraordinary 18-year professional career, the 33-year-old Mexican has only been defeated in two noteworthy bouts out of 63 fights. His first setback occurred in 2013 at the hands of Floyd Mayweather, followed by a surprising upset to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.

During the Mayweather fight, Alvarez was 23 years old and faced a majority decision loss. He made a serious push to win the WBA light heavyweight belt nine years later but was defeated by Bivol in a unanimous decision defeat.

Canelo Alvarez is currently slated to return to the squared circle against Jermell Charlo on September 30. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Terence Crawford's coach criticizes Canelo Alvarez's credentials

Terence Crawford and his team are eager to challenge Canelo Alvarez in the boxing ring. Both are undisputed champions: Crawford in the welterweight division, and Alvarez holds all four major belts in super-middleweight.

Crawford's recent fight against Errol Spence Jr. was a career highlight, as he dominated and secured the undisputed welterweight championship.

'Bud' has been actively pushing for a super-fight against Canelo Alvarez ever since his win over Spence Jr. Recently, one of his coaches, Bernie Davis, criticized Alvarez, believing that his achievements are overstated.

During an interview with Tha Boxing Voice on YouTube, Davis stated:

"I was thinking about Canelo himself, which I give him a lot of praise and everything. But I was thinking, the only great fighter that he beat was GGG [Gennadiy Golovkin]. But I give him a lot of credit for the Austin Trout win. Cotto was past it."

He added:

"If you look at Bud's resume, it's dotted with good quality guys, you know that, it's dotted with quality."

Check out Davis' comments below (from 0:44):