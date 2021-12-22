Who is Carrese Archer, the MMA fighter who got fake punched by Nate Diaz?

Carrese Archer is an MMA fighter who recently caught a lot of headlines after his incident with Nate Diaz this past weekend at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event.

Sporting a 2-6 record in his professional career, Archer is an fighter hailing from Battle Creek, Michigan, USA. 'One Punch' has fought under several promotions like Triple X Cagefighting, Knockout Promotions, King of Cage and Extreme Bare Knuckle.

Notably, Archer fought current UFC welterweight Khaos Williams in 2017. He lost via TKO in the second round. In his most recent outing, he made his bare knuckle boxing debut against JD Burns in September 2021. He lost via second round TKO on this occasion as well.

What happened between Carrese Archer and Nate Diaz?

Both Carrese Archer and Nate Diaz were in attendance at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event. In a rather hilarious incident, Diaz feinted a punch at Archer, who flinched and spilled his drink in the process.

As video of Archer spilling his drink went viral, he posted a video on his Instagram attacking Diaz. He claims that the UFC superstar isn't a real gangster as he tried to catch him off guard when the former wasn't paying attention. Archer also urged UFC president Dana White to sign him to fight Diaz. He said:

"Dana White, I seen you made a post and you laughed and you thought it was funny. I bet you won't think it's funny you sign me for one fight and I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out in the first round, guaranteed no cap."

Watch Carrese Archer's reaction to the incident below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by C. Naik