Watch: Nate Diaz hilariously throws fake punch at a fan who flinches and spills his entire drink

Nate Diaz was seen throwing a fake punch at a fan at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, where the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event was underway.
A fan from the crowd appeared to have agitated the UFC superstar as he was on his way out of the arena. Diaz faked a punch at the fan, which resulted in the latter flinching and spilling his drink. The footage was captured and posted on social media.
Watch the video below:
The night was filled with surprises as Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing fight.
In his post-fight interview, Paul slammed Nate Diaz and fellow UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal for leaving the arena after his impressive win. Speaking to Ariel Helwani after the bout, Paul said:
"I've knocked out every single person that I've fought. And [Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Diaz, ya'll are bi***es for leaving this arena, I know you don't want that sh*t. I'll take both of ya'll next."
Watch Jake Paul's post-fight interview below:
Nate Diaz was also involved in a backstage brawl prior to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event
Nate Diaz was involved in a backstage altercation during the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 weigh-ins.
Diaz's teammate Chris Avila was on the undercard of the event and was set to take on former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor. At the ceremonial weigh-ins, both fighters' teams got into a scuffle involving the UFC superstar, as well as current Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee, who is a friend of Taylor.
Watch the video below:
Avila went on to defeat Taylor via majority decision, avenging his prior loss to the latter when the two fought under MMA rules in 2020.
