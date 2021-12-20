Watch: Nate Diaz hilariously throws fake punch at a fan who flinches and spills his entire drink

Nate Diaz was seen throwing a fake punch at a fan at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, where the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event was underway.

A fan from the crowd appeared to have agitated the UFC superstar as he was on his way out of the arena. Diaz faked a punch at the fan, which resulted in the latter flinching and spilling his drink. The footage was captured and posted on social media.

Watch the video below:

Drake Riggs @DrakeRiggs_ Curious to know what incited these Nate Diaz shenanigans last night 🍻 Curious to know what incited these Nate Diaz shenanigans last night 🍻 https://t.co/3jqYTHd8xE

The night was filled with surprises as Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing fight.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jake Paul had the attention of the sports world after his KO vs. Tyron Woodley 💥🥊 @ESPNRingside Jake Paul had the attention of the sports world after his KO vs. Tyron Woodley 💥🥊 @ESPNRingside https://t.co/PMWr0U7jOn

In his post-fight interview, Paul slammed Nate Diaz and fellow UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal for leaving the arena after his impressive win. Speaking to Ariel Helwani after the bout, Paul said:

"I've knocked out every single person that I've fought. And [Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Diaz, ya'll are bi***es for leaving this arena, I know you don't want that sh*t. I'll take both of ya'll next."

Watch Jake Paul's post-fight interview below:

MMA mania @mmamania



"Jorge and Nate, y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that s--t."



#PaulWoodley #PaulWoodley2



Jake Paul's post-fight interview after knocking out Tyron Woodley."Jorge and Nate, y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that s--t." Jake Paul's post-fight interview after knocking out Tyron Woodley."Jorge and Nate, y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that s--t."#PaulWoodley #PaulWoodley2 https://t.co/XEQLxTRzHM

Nate Diaz was also involved in a backstage brawl prior to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event

Nate Diaz was involved in a backstage altercation during the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 weigh-ins.

Diaz's teammate Chris Avila was on the undercard of the event and was set to take on former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor. At the ceremonial weigh-ins, both fighters' teams got into a scuffle involving the UFC superstar, as well as current Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee, who is a friend of Taylor.

Watch the video below:

Jake Donovan @JakeNDaBox Karisa Maxwell @KarisaMaxwell And almost immediately a fight breaks out in the crowd involving Nate Diaz 😬 And almost immediately a fight breaks out in the crowd involving Nate Diaz 😬 https://t.co/rPJz8Tab47 Nate Diaz here to support stablemate Chris Avila, who faces Anthony Taylor (Jake Paul disciple). Fight broke out shortly after their ceremonial weigh-in. Perhaps prelude to Jake Paul-Nate Diaz next year. twitter.com/karisamaxwell/… Nate Diaz here to support stablemate Chris Avila, who faces Anthony Taylor (Jake Paul disciple). Fight broke out shortly after their ceremonial weigh-in. Perhaps prelude to Jake Paul-Nate Diaz next year. twitter.com/karisamaxwell/…

Avila went on to defeat Taylor via majority decision, avenging his prior loss to the latter when the two fought under MMA rules in 2020.

Edited by C. Naik