Who is Cenk Uygur, the person who recently called out Joe Rogan?

Cenk Uygur is a political commentator, media host and journalist. He's also the creator of The Young Turks, an American show that promotes left-wing politics and ideologies.

Uygur recently called out Joe Rogan for publicly voicing his controversial opinion on COVID-19 vaccination.

Rogan recently shared an Instagram video titled 'Freedom.' The video conveyed a message about how the pandemic affected small and large businesses. The UFC commentator demanded that citizens of the United States stand up against governmental authorities forcibly implementing vaccinations.

Rogan's social media actions were reviewed on Cenk Uygur's show, The Young Turks. Uygur, on the program, stated his disagreement with Rogan:

"I want you to have the freedom to swing your hands wildly inside your own house, but obviously you don't have the freedom to swing your arms if they're coming in contact with my nose, right? You know that? I know you're a simple guy, but don't you know that Joe? You're saying, 'I want freedom man! I take my contagious disease and I spread it all over you and call it freedom!' No, it's not, it's called, you're an idiot and you're dangerous and you're hurting other Americans who also have the freedom to live!"

Watch Cenk Uygur's full attack on Joe Rogan below:

Cenk Uygur also attacked Joe Rogan on Twitter, saying:

"If @joerogan believes that the government violating your bodily autonomy is tyranny, then he must be furious about anti-choice Christian mullahs in this country. If he isn’t, then he’s a fucking hypocrite sucking up to his right-wing audience out of either stupidity or cowardice."

Cenk Uygur was a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast

Joe Rogan invited Cenk Uygur to podcast No.499 of his famous show, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The two were seemingly cordial with each other. Rogan commended Uygur for the progress he's made on The Young Turks. Rogan also stated that he had 'spoken highly' of Uygur and his show on the podcast before.

Listen to the full podcast here:

