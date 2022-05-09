Who is Charles Oliveira likely to fight next?

Although no official announcement has been made regarding his next opponent, Islam Makhachev seems to be the front-runner to take on Charles Oliveira next.

This assumption comes from the fact that Makhachev is currently riding a 10-fight win streak in the lightweight shark tank and has defeated names like Dan Hooker, Drew Dober and Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC president Dana White also seems interested in the matchup. During the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, White said that prior to the latest event, he wanted to see a fight between Makhachev and Beneil Dariush to determine the number one contender to the lightweight throne.

However, after this past weekend's card, which saw 'Do Bronx' vacate the title courtesy of a weight miss, White is open to making Makhachev vs. Oliveira for the now-vacant title.

"I'll be honest with you... Listen, who doesn't think Dariush and f***ing Islam is a great fight? I mean, it's a f***ing killer fight. I would love to see that fight to see who the number one contender is. But I'm not gonna lie, after tonight, I wouldn't mind doing Islam vs. Oliveira either. So, we'll see what happens."

Prior to those remarks, White also said that UFC commentator Joe Rogan had told him to book Oliveira vs. Makhachev next.

Catch Dana White's appearance at the UFC 274 post-fight press conference below:

Charles Oliveira calls out Conor McGregor at UFC 274

If it's up to Charles Oliveira, he would like to face Irish superstar Conor McGregor the next time he steps into the octagon.

'Do Bronx' delivered a spectacular performance at UFC 274, submitting Gaethje via rear-naked choke in the very first round of their main event fight. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the Brazilian called out 'The Notorious' for a fight.

"Hey Conor McGregor, are you coming up or you gonna run away?" Charles Oliveira said via his translator.

Catch Oliveira's interview with Rogan below:

Oliveira is now on an 11-fight win streak in the UFC and has defeated former interim champions Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje during his run. Although his next opponent is not yet determined, MMA fans will certainly tune in the next time Oliveira competes in the octagon.

