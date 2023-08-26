Who is Charleston White? Everything you need to know about celebrity boxer who pepper-sprayed his opponent

At the recent ICB (Influencer Championship Boxing) faceoffs, YouTuber Charleston White surprised fight fans by pepper spraying his opponent Suede as retaliation for an aggressive shove by the famed influencer.

White is a 53-year-old YouTuber, comedian, and entrepreneur from America, most popular for his provocative quips and controversial online persona.

Per an article by ghgossip.com, he was acquitted of murder and served time in a juvenile penitentiary when he was just 14. In fact, he was one of the first juveniles in Tarrant County to be convicted under the Texas Determining Sentence law.

However, since serving time and regaining his freedom, the Texas native has managed to go straight and has amassed a substantial following on social media.

The comedian boasts almost 250k subscribers on YouTube. He is also involved in social welfare activities and is the founder and CEO of Hyped about HYPE Youth outreach program aimed at educating the younger generation and steering them away from a life of crime.

Watch Charleston White engaging with the community below:

The organization has reportedly worked with members of one of Fort Worth's largest Hispanic gangs.

White will face fellow influencer Suede for the ICB North American lightweight championship at an ICB event on Saturday, August 26, in Arizona.

"We going to box, or we going to fight?" Charleston White warns his opponent after the infamous weigh-in

It looks like Charleston White let his boxing opponent off easy by pepper spraying him during the faceoff. The 53-year-old had more tools in his arsenal if things got even messier.

After the hilarious faceoff, White shared a statement on social media regarding his actions. In the video, he revealed that he had a taser hidden under his robes, just in case things got even more violent. He said:

"I hit that mother f*****g switch when he pushed me," White said, showing the pepper spray strapped to his hand. "I told you to quit playing with me. If you want to box, let's box. I don't do these other s**t. Leave me alone because I could've pulled this out," said White, pulling out a taser from under his robes.

He added:

"I could've tased you... I came for the weigh-in, I didn't come to be pushed around... Get your s**t together, boy. We going to box, or we going to fight? Because if we are going to fight, I've got a bunch of s**t."