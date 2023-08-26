Why did Charleston White pepper spray his opponent? Video of YouTuber at face-off for celebrity boxing match goes viral

Popular Youtuber Charleston White is set to share the boxing ring with famed influencer Suede at the Influencer Championship Boxing (ICB) event on August 26 in Arizona. The two men will be going head-to-head for the ICB North American lightweight championship.

During their recent face-off, things got heated between the two men as they came face to face on stage. As White and Suede walked up for the staredown, 'The Plug God' unexpectedly shoved the YouTuber, causing him to almost fall off the stage.

White quickly found his footing and responded by pulling out a pepper spray bottle and spraying its contents right into Suede's face. After getting hit with the lacrimator directly, Suede fell back and retreated far away from his opponent as the audience looked on in disbelief.

'@Boxingego' posted a video of the incident on Twitter and explained what went down in the caption. He wrote:

"Yooooooo so Charleston White got a celebrity boxing match poppin’ off tomorrow night. But get this, during the face-off today, his opponent had the nerve to push him! So Charleston straight up busted out the pepper spray and gave him a taste of his own medicine. He wilding."

Fans react to Charleston White pepper spraying Suede during face-off

Apart from being a popular YouTuber, Charleston White is also among the most well-known comedians and entrepreneurs in America. He is widely recognized for his uniquely inflammatory sense of humor and his one-of-a-kind online persona.

Given his immense fame and fanbase on social media, it's unsurprising to see many hyped about White's upcoming boxing match against influencer Suede.

After videos of White pepper spraying Suede went viral on Twitter, fans had varied opinions about the YouTuber's actions. After '@ShannonSharpeee' shared a video of the incident on Twitter, fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"It looks like reasonable self-defense."

Another fan opined:

"Real pepper spray would've cleared that whole place out."

One user wrote:

"He had it ready…that’s the crazy part. He intended to mess that man up!!"

Another user wrote:

"People stayed too close around for pepper spray to be in the air, right?"

One fan stated why they believed the pepper spray was fake, stating:

"Fake pepper spray cause no one else was bothered by it."

Another fan concurred:

"It’s most likely water in that but good selling."

One fan joked:

"He using cheat codes."

