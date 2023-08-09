Who is Charleston White? YouTuber gets into a fight with waitress during Adin Ross' livestream

Kick streamer Adin Ross' IRL streams are often marked with viral moments. This was exemplified by the inclusion of Charleston White (53) during his recent IRL broadcast (August 9) on Kick. For those unfamiliar with Charleston, he is an American comedian, YouTuber, and entrepreneur, recognized for his provocatively humorous online persona.

The stream showcased a series of eccentric and amusing episodes. One notable example occurred when they dined at a restaurant, and Charleston initiated a heated yet playful exchange with the waitress attending to their table. This was naturally clipped by netizens, who shared it on Twitter:

Disclaimer: The following clip contains strong language.

Why did Charleston White get into an altercation with a waitress?

Charleston White is someone who never shies away from engaging in heated exchanges, particularly when it comes to verbal confrontations. In Adin Ross' most recent stream, the group was in a restaurant.

At a certain point during the stream, the waitress responsible for their table was observed adopting an informal demeanor, as evidenced by actions like casually dropping the menu on the table.

Seeing her behavior, Charleston White swiftly remarked:

"Is this a prank? I need a white waitress."

Moments later, he added:

"Give a supervisor? What the f**k is wrong with her?"

The waitress, who was standing closeby, responded:

"It's my job to be b*tch here. I'm not gonna be nice. It's my f**king house. You on that?...I don't know who you are, I'm just doing my f**king job. Got it?"

Seeing the witty and sardonic response, Charleston said:

"Can I be mean to0? B*tch, do your job. If she a b*tch, do your job here h*e...b*tch just get me a lemonade then h*e. Shut your motherf**king a*s up, get me a godda*n lemonade, with a little ice then h*e."

He continued his rant by adding:

"This is my kind of place then. I tell them b*tch get me a drink. B*tch, hurry up...b*tch, we ain't f**king, you talk to me like this?"

The waitress, however, had the last say, responding:

"If you don't f**king like it, you can f**king go. It's my f**king house. You came into my f**king house. You don't f**king talk to me like that. You got it?"

Here's what the community said

The comical yet intense interaction between the two ignited a flurry of responses on social media platforms, with Twitter, in particular, buzzing with noteworthy reactions. Here are a few:

Charleston White wasn't the sole prominent guest featured on Adin's recent stream. Renowned Twitch and gaming content creator Felix "xQc" also joined the stream. The two even crossed paths with Dana White, the President of the UFC, during an in-real-life gambling session. Felix and Adin are set to livestream again tomorrow.