"I'm looking to start fighting" - xQc's first meeting with Dana White on livestream goes viral

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has been making headlines recently due to his involvement in various controversies, debates, and an online chess tournament. However, his latest viral moment came in a livestream today (August 9) when fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross introduced him to Dana White, the president of the UFC.

Those familiar with the former Overwatch pro will know that he rarely ventures beyond the confines of his room. As a result, seeing him participate in an IRL stream was quite an unexpected and surprising occurrence for his fans.

Upon seeing White, the streamer comically remarked:

"I'm looking to start fighting"

xQc and Dana White meet up during IRL gambling

xQc holds a prominent position among major gambling streamers on the internet. During the prime era of Twitch gambling, he was known to allocate substantial sums, often reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars, to Stake.com.

Although he is now associated with Kick (which is owned by Stake), he has refrained from engaging in gambling during his streams. Despite this, an interesting development occurred as he crossed paths with Dana White, who was actively involved in an IRL poker session at the time of their encounter.

Adin Ross introduced the Canadian as "one of the biggest streamers," to which White said:

"Oh, thanks for coming out!"

xQc pointed out that White was gambling already, to which the latter said:

"That's what we do."

The streamer went on to jokingly say that he would like to start fighting. White then inquired if the duo were on the Apex (UFC Apex is a live events and production center in Nevada).

Ross responded by stating:

"Not today. But we're gonna be there tomorrow, though."

What did the community say?

The clip of the unexpected encounter swiftly circulated throughout the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting a plethora of comments. Many commenters drew attention to xQc's gambling activities and speculated that this occurrence might signal the conclusion of his ongoing court case with Adept.

Meanwhile, others focused on Adin Ross, a highly contentious online personality, and shared their thoughts about his involvement in the situation. Here are some of the notable reactions:

It's worth noting that xQc was in a heated debate earlier this week in relation to his ongoing react stream drama. To read about the top five most intense moments from his debate with Ethan Klein, click here.