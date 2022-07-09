Who is Charly Arnolt, the former WWE ring announcer set to debut as a UFC broadcaster?

Charly Arnolt, the new UFC broadcaster, is 34-years-old and recently left the WWE. Arnolt was a ring announcer for the wrestling organization, but started her career as a journalist.

Her first known job in journalism was working as a reporter for WSAZ-TV in 2010. She then moved on to WXIN, where Arnolt was a freelance reporter but eventually the 34-year-old moved to WDAF-TV. However, in 2014, the former WWE ring announcer returned to WXIN as a sports reporter and anchor.

In May 2016, Charly Arnolt joined the WWE broadcasting team. She had impressed commentator Michael Cole in their first meeting, but at the time, no positions were open for her. It wasn't until Brandi Rhodes left the organization to join AEW that Arnolt would finally get her shot in 2016.

After making a successful career in WWE, interviewing wrestlers and hosting various events for the organization, the 34-year-old would eventually move to ESPN. She mainly presents updates on SportsCenter and also hosts the SportsCenter show on Snapchat.

Arnolt is now set to be the roving reporter at UFC on ESPN 39 this weekend. The main event will see Rafael dos Anjos take on Rafael Fiziev. Michael Bisping will also be making a return to the commentary team as one of the cageside commentators.

Charly Arnolt wanted to compete in the Olympics

Yes, during her early years, Charly Arnolt had a keen interest in sports and played softball, volleyball, and also competed in gymnastics. The 34-year-old wanted to go to the Olympics as a gymnast, but never made her dream come true due to injuries in her career.

Another sporting dream was also taken away from her in college, with the reporter being deemed too small to play volleyball at a collegiate level.

Watch Arnolt in action with the WWE here:

With her sporting dreams not going to plan, the 34-year-old turned her attention to journalism and reporting. This proved to be a great move for her, with the reporter working for ESPN, WWE, and the UFC in her career.

