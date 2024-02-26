Who is Cindy Serrano? How is she related to Amanda Serrano? Everything you need to know about the 27-6 boxer

Cindy Serrano is a former WBO women's world featherweight champion boxer from Puerto Rico. She is the older sister of the unified world featherweight champion Amanda Serrano.

'Checkmate' holds an impressive pro record of 27-6-3 and has 10 knockout wins to her name. Furthermore, the 41-year-old has never been knocked out in her career.

According to a report by Fan Arch, despite initially not being passionate about the sport, Cindy's pugilistic exploits drew Amanda to the sport, where she is now one of the top stars.

The bond between the sisters is further exemplified by the fact that 'Checkmate's' husband, Jordan Maldonado, serves as her younger sibling's manager and trainer.

Starting her professional career with a unanimous decision win over Kathy Rodriguez in 2003, 'Checkmate' then went on a 16-fight unbeaten run before suffering her first loss in a North American Boxing Federation super featherweight title bout against Melissa Fiorentino.

Serrano had a tough few years following the loss, failing to get a win for almost five years since then. In 2011, she even moved up to welterweight to challenge for the WIBA, WIBF, and WBF titles but suffered a unanimous decision loss against Anne Sophie Mathis.

The promising boxer finally got her career back on track with a unanimous decision win against Kerri Hill in August 2012. She would then rack up a 10-fight unbeaten streak, bagging a WBO world featherweight title bout against Calista Silgado in 2016.

At Coliseo Cosme Beitia Salamo in Catano, Puerto Rico, she captured her first major world title, edging out Silgado via majority decision. She would then defend her title once against Iranda Paola Torres.

'Checkmate's' last fight came in a unanimous decision loss to the widely regarded women's boxing GOAT Katie Taylor in their 2018 lightweight title bout.

Catch Cindy Serrano in action against Katie Taylor below:

When Cindy Serrano spoke about her role model in boxing

Former lightweight champion boxer Héctor Camacho was one of the fighters Cindy Serrano tried to emulate in her boxing career.

Speaking to Round By Round Boxing in 2014, 'Checkmate' named the late Puerto Rico legend a highly influential figure in her professional pugilistic career:

"As I got into boxing, I loved Camacho's style. Outside the ring, I loved his flamboyant outfits and stuff like that, so I wanted to imitate that part... So, as I got better at it, I got a bit more craftier, [and] then the defense part of it got a little bit easier. So I was able to imitate him, and he was a great role model."

Catch Cindy Serrano's comments below (1:56):