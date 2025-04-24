Who is Conor Benn's wife? Exploring the couple's fairy-tale wedding and family life

Victoria Benn is the wife of welterweight boxer Conor Benn. The couple reportedly met in 2016 and tied the knot two years later on March 18, 2018. They are now proud parents of two children— elder son Eli Clay Benn, born in March 2021, and younger daughter Idony Sussana Benn, born in March 2024.

Ad

Victoria works as an influencer/author, and often posts behind-the-scenes footage of 'The Destroyer's' career, as well as personal life on social media. One of her notable works is a co-authored book, titled, Feeling it All: A Child and Parent Guide to Emotions and Feelings. She is also a huge supporter of her husband, as she can frequently be spotted cheering for him at ringside.

Even though the couple has kept the marriage ceremony private, Victoria often flaunts her engagement ring on Instagram. She also shared wholesome snaps from when the family of four enjoyed a getaway trip to Majorca Island in Spain a few months back.

Ad

Trending

Check out Victoria Benn's vacation snaps with Conor Benn and children below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Victoria Benn vacation snaps [Images courtesy: @victoria_benn on Instagram]

Victoria Benn shares heartwarming video of husband Conor Benn surprising daughter on first birthday

Victoria Benn recently shared a wholesome video on her Instagram where her husband Conor Benn paid a surprise visit to their daughter Idony Sussana Ben on her first birthday, amid training camp in Mallorca, Spain.

Ad

Victoria appeared to be in complete awestruck by husband's surprise family visit, as she said:

" I'm so happy that you got to be with her on her first birthday."

The welterweight boxer discussed the the sacrifices he has had to make during his challenging training camp, in preparation for his upcoming fight against Chris Eubank Jr. He said:

"Camp is hard, it's always hard. Easy saying that when we're sitting here with sunshine behind us and birds singing. Removing myself from my family and my comfort zone but, it's just one of them things that's got to be done. Sacrifice that has to be made."

Ad

Check out Victoria Benn's Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.