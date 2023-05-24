Conor McGregor weighed in on the ongoing debate about his best rival in the UFC.

During his appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, McGregor was asked who would go down as his biggest rival when his career comes to a close and when he reflects on his career. He mentioned that there have been several rivalries in his career and opponents that he has fought more than once:

"I'm already into a trilogy and a potential quadrilogy [with Dustin Poirier]. I've also got another trilogy with Nate [Diaz]."

'The Notorious' then said he has fought against high-level competition throughout his MMA career. But he mentioned that he believes his biggest rival could be with whoever is left for him to fight, saying:

"I've got some good competitors, good rivals for sure. I'm not sure, whoever's willing to...you know, they say it's whoever's left, you know what I'm saying? So whoever's left is what I would say."

McGregor has had memorable rivalries with the likes of Diaz, Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, so it's interesting to hear him say that he biggest rivalry is possible yet to come.

When will the date for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler be announced?

There has been plenty of speculation about when the date will be announced for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

The former two-division UFC champion recently provided an update for when fans will get the answer to that question. He mentioned that the fight would be announced during the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, where he and Chander are serving as opposing coaches.

"By year end, I'm back in that cage having competing. I'm gearing up now ready to go...It will be announced during The Ultimate Fighter, so The Ultimate Fighter is airing now in a couple of days on ESPN, and by the time that show finishes, we'll have a date and everything set for the fans."

UFC president Dana White also recently confirmed that the fight would be announced on TUF, which should reaffirm 'The Notorious' comments.

