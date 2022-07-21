Who is Conor McGregor fighting next: 3 most logical opponents to welcome the Irishman back to the octagon

Since losing back-to-back bouts against Dustin Poirier, many have wondered who Conor McGregor will face when returning to the octagon. The Irishman is yet to have a confirmed comeback date, venue, event or opponent - but let's look at the three most logical opponents for 'The Notorious' to face when he returns to the UFC.

After being stripped of his UFC lightweight title due to missing weight, Charles Oliveira has constantly reminded everyone that he is still the champion of the division, despite not holding the gold. However, alongside getting his belt back, the Brazilian is also keen to face Conor McGregor.

The Irishman is high on Oliveira's list of opponents, despite the Brazilian stating that the UFC might have differen't plans for him. While speaking to BT Sport, 'Do Bronx' stated (via a translator):

"Well I'm gonna defend my belt and I want to face Conor McGregor, but the UFC may have different plans but, you know, the champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira."

With the Brazilian seemingly hinting that the UFC aren't keen on giving McGregor an immediate title shot upon his return to the octagon, perhaps the Irishman could fight the loser of the UFC 280 main event.

Oliveira faces Islam Mahkachev in Abu Dhabi on October 22, meaning McGregor could either face Mahkachev or the Brazilian for a non-title fight. If the Russian loses, the storyline has already been written given the strong connection he has with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, given the similar fighting style between Mahkachev and Nurmagomedov, this would be a very tough fight for the Irishman, especially considering his recent form within the organization.

If Conor McGregor is to return to the UFC as a lightweight, he will find himself at No.12 in the rankings. Meaning, if the organization is not looking to rush the Irishman into a title fight, he could still face Tony Ferguson for a fan-favorite main event.

'El Cucuy' is also struggling to get regular wins in the UFC and both are big enough names to sell out an arena themselves. Ferguson hasn't won since beating Donald Cerrone in 2019, who is now retired from MMA. A 2020 victory over Cerrone was also McGregor's latest win.

What is Conor McGregor's UFC record after his recent losses?

Despite being one of the biggest stars in MMA, Conor McGregor's UFC record is surprisingly average. The Irishman currently has an organizational record of 10-4.

However, it's important to mention that McGregor has rarely had an "easy" fight since joining the organization in 2013. Marcus Brimage, Dennis Siver and Diego Brandão would be the only opponents some fans might not be familiar with.

'The Notorious' has wins over Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Chad Mendes, José Aldo, Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez and Donald Cerrone. Meaning, despite only having 10 wins, the level of competition has been very high.

