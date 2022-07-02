Who is Conor McGregor-lookalike Maurice Adorf and what is his MMA record?

Maurice Adorf, known for being a Conor McGregor lookalike, is a personal trainer and German MMA fighter with a 5-1 record. He mainly competes in the German MMA Championship (GMA). The fighter has similar facial hair and tattoo placements to the Irish superstar and often posts McGregor-style Instagram images.

Adorf made his professional MMA debut in 2018, when facing Harun Güler at GMC 17. The German won his next two bouts before suffering his first loss to Alexander Wiens at GMC 23 in 2019.

Since his first-round defeat to Wiens, the fighter has competed twice in Germany and won both bouts. However, he hasn't fought since 2020 but is seemingly still training regularly.

Conor McGregor is the biggest name in MMA history with many fighters trying to replicate the Irishman's charisma and trash talk in various organizations. Even YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has on many occasions copied McGregor's antics.

A video went viral in 2021 pointing out all the times that Paul allegedly copied the Irish MMA star. It currently has over two million views on YouTube and highlights the similarities between McGregor and Paul's on-stage actions.

Watch the McGregor-Paul comparison video below:

Tony Ferguson hints at Conor McGregor's exit from USADA testing pool

Speaking of Conor McGregor's antics, the Irishman has allegedly left the USADA testing pool, according to long-time foe Tony Ferguson. In a recent conversation with 'The Schmo', Ferguson stated that he believes McGregor hasn't been in the testing pool for a number of months.

The Irishman has been living a lavish lifestyle since losing to Dustin Poirier twice in 2021. McGregor can often be seen attending the largest sporting events and spending time on his Lamborghini yacht.

Ferguson didn't seem impressed with these antics:

"I don’t think he’s been in the testing pool for USADA for about five to six months. He’s been on a boat. But I’m the real B.O.A.T. – That’s the Best Of All Time, motherf***ers. So, when it comes down to it, G.O.A.T.s [Greatest Of All Time] come and go, B.O.A.T.s stay afloat. And Conor McGregor, he’s out there on the boat, so no motherf***ers can get to him.

Watch the full interview below:

The Irishman hasn't won a fight in the UFC since 2020 when he beat Donald Cerrone via knockout in the first round. However, Ferguson is also in a poor run of form, failing to win since 2019 when he also beat Cerrone. So, a potential bout between the struggling veterans would seemingly make sense.

