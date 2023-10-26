Who is Da Crazy Hawaiian? Age, real name, record, and everything else about the Power Slap inaugural super heavyweight champion

Da Crazy Hawaiian (real name Layne 'Koa' Viernes) was recently crowned the inaugural Power Slap super heavyweight champion after he delivered a statement second-round knockout over Kalani Vakameilalo at the Power Slap 5 event.

Da Crazy Hawaiian is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the slap-fighting game and has featured in some of the sport's most legendary fights over the course of his career. He has a Power Slap record of 2-0 and is best known for his brutal 20-round bout against Hillbilly Hippie at SlapFIGHT in April 2020.

Competing in Power Slap's super heavyweight division, the 33-year-old Hawaii native towers over his opponents at 6'2" and weighs a staggering 385 pounds. As for his striking prowess, the new Power Slap super heavyweight champion is ambidextrous and is capable of knocking out opponents with either hand.

While Da Crazy Hawaiian has yet to taste defeat in Dana White's slap-fighting league, he was once defeated by David Zaleski at the Slap Fighting Championship's Super Heavyweight World Championship at the Arnold Classic in Ohio in March 2022. The event was hosted by Logan Paul and saw Layne Viernes lose the bout via third-round knockout.

Da Crazy Hawaiian dedicates Power Slap 5 super heavyweight championship win to his children

Power Slap 5 recently saw Da Crazy Hawaiian become the first Power Slap super heavyweight champion. He secured the coveted belt after knocking out Kalani Vakameilalo in the second round of their bout.

In a post-fight interview, the slap fighter emotionally expressed how much the championship win meant to him and dedicated his achievement to his fiancee and children:

"It's a long time coming Hawaii. I told you guys I'd do it. This ain't football. This was for my kids, first of all, my lord and savior Jesus Christ got me through it all, but most of all, this was for my kids. I love you... My fiancee, I'm going to marry you. We're going to the moon... This is overwhelming... Words cannot explain what I'm feeling right now."

Given that Viernes set himself some lofty career goals, like becoming the sport's first Hall of Famer and establishing himself as a true pioneer of slap fighting, his championship win is a step in the right direction.