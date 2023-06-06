UFC president Dana White recently opened up about the second major Power Slap League event and revealed how well the controversial slap-fighting promotion is doing on social media. The Power Slap 2 event went down at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on May 24.

It's no secret that Dana White faced criticism for promoting slap-fighting and the Power Slap League was not well-received by combat sports fans when it was launched earlier this year. However, it seems there's no such thing as bad publicity when it comes to sports.

In a recent interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement podcast, White revealed that Power Slap 2 did mindblowing numbers on social media. He even claimed that the event's metrics outperformed the historic Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, stating:

"We did almost 2 million viewers, and 4 billion media impressions... We gained 253k followers, from a Monday to a Monday. We had 125 million video views... This thing fu**ing crushes it on social media."

He continued:

"Here's what's even more impressive. When you think about games 4-7 between the Heat and the Celtics... The Celtics came back three in a row and game 7 was historic... Total video views for them, games 4 through 7, the Heat had 20 [million], Celtics had 29, Power Slap had 31. As far as video views go, it was 65 million to 90 million."

Catch Dana White's comments below (2:10):

Power Slap League: Dana White introduces performance bonuses and reveals first winners

After the conclusion of the Power Slap 2 event, Dana White announced that the Power Slap League will follow in the UFC's footsteps to award contestants with performance bonuses.

Power Slap 2 featured three championship fights and nine bouts on the main card. The heavyweight division saw a new king take over the throne while the middleweight and lightweight champions retained their titles.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White introduced bonuses like the UFC's bonus prizes. He stated:

"We actually have performance bonuses now. So I'll tell you the performance bonus winners."

The UFC frontman then named the fighters who won an extra $10,000 for their performance.

Amir Nuriddeen and Austin Turpin won the bonus prize among the undercard fighters. Welterweight Waylon Frost, light heavyweight Alan Klingbeil, and super heavyweight Dayne Viernes also won the cash prize for their impressive showing. After reading the list of bonus winners, White added:

"Amir Nuriddeen, Austin Turpin, Waylon Frost and Alan Klingbeil. All those guys won $10,000, so congrats to them."

Watch the full post-fight presser below:

Poll : 0 votes