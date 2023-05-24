UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley recently visited the Power Slap League contestants and tested his slapping skills at their training facility.

Despite Dana White's claims of Power Slap doing better numbers on social media compared to other sports, slap fighting has proven to be generally unpopular among combat sports fans.

When MMA fighter Joaquin Buckley tried his hand at it for a promotional video on YouTube, angry fans took to the comments section to voice their disapproval.

One fan sarcastically took a shot at Power Slap contestants and Buckley, writing:

"Buckley is the man for helping the less fortunate this is awesome to see him giving back to the community."

Another fan expressed his dislike for the UFC being associated with Power Slap, writing:

"Slap league is a stain on the UFC."

One user taunted Joaquin Buckley with his last Chris Curtis loss, writing:

"Woke up early from that Curtis KO I see."

Another user wrote:

"At least there is UFC something in this video. Really wish Dana didn’t promote this junk on this channel."

One fan asked:

"Ppl actually like the slap thing?"

Another fan wrote:

"With his UFC record, it makes sense has stooped this low promoting this garbage to stay on Dana's good side."

Joaquin Buckley claims he prefers ONE Championship rules

UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley recently claimed that he preferred the fighting ruleset of ONE Championship while admitting that he'd like some fighting moves that are illegal in the UFC to be legalized.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'New Mansa' discussed the practicality of ONE Championship's rules and outlined the rules he'd like to see get legalized again. Explaining that he wants to see mixed martial arts bouts to be as close to actual fighting, Buckley said:

"Realistically, I feel like the ONE is doing it correctly. They ain't got the headbutts but to be able to football kick somebody who's on the floor playing around. Just stomps. Knee to a grounded opponent. It's just stuff like that."

He added:

"Let it be as close to fighting as possible, without it being too barbaric. I don't want to see biting, eye-gouging, shots to the groin. But the headbutts and kick to the knees... I want to see all that."

The Missouri-born knockout artist is fresh off an impressive second-round TKO victory over Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 73.

