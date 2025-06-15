"Who da f**k is this guy" - Fans react as security stops Joaquin Buckley from entering UFC Atlanta venue 

Joaquin Buckley was stopped by security at the UFC Atlanta venue's entrance, drawing attention from MMA fans worldwide. The majority of fans had hilarious reactions to this incident, and some trolled Buckley.

Buckley is set to face Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout in the main event of UFC Atlanta, which is currently taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The 31-year-old recently uploaded a video on social media showing him and his team being stopped by security guards at the arena's entrance.

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds reposted the clip on X, claiming that the authorities were unaware that Buckley was the main attraction of the Fight Night event.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Who da f**k is this guy''

Another stated:

''UFC is an embarrassment at this point! They’ve been asleep at the wheel''

Other fans wrote:

''This lets you know, you haven’t made it yet. Still a lot of work to do''

''Everyone wanna make fun when it happened to belal but not this?"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Buckley currently sits at No. 7 in the welterweight rankings and will be aiming to receive a title shot with a dominant victory over Usman. 'New Mansa' is coming off a six-fight win streak, four of which were knockouts.

Buckley was confident in his chances against Usman after a solid performance against former interim champion Colby Covington at UFC Tampa last year, which he won by third-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Usman enters the contest with a three-fight losing streak. In his last MMA appearance at UFC 294 in 2023, the 38-year-old suffered a majority decision defeat against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight bout.

