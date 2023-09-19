Who were Dana White's parents? Recent shocking comments about their deaths hint at strained relationship

Dana White shockingly revealed that both of his parents had passed away recently during an interview with Piers Morgan. The comments made by the UFC CEO also hinted at his strained relationship with his parents.

Dana White was born on July 28, 1969, to Dana White Sr. and June White. His parents were fairly young when White was born, with his father being 21 and his mother being 19 at the time. White Sr. left the house when his son was just about seven years old.

Despite being raised by a single mother, White's relationship with his mother wasn't smooth. June White has made some serious allegations against his son. In 2011, she released a book Dana White, King of MMA: An Unauthorized Biography.

In the book, June White claimed that since his success with the UFC, White had turned his back on his family and friends who were there for him when he needed help and support.

Speaking about the same during his interview with Piers Morgan, the 54-year-old said:

“My parents taught me a lot about what I didn’t want to be as a parent. I don’t really talk about it, I don’t think I’ve ever talked about this, but my parents both died recently. I'm good with it, I focus a lot on my kids and my relationship with them, and I've sort of put my relationship with my parents behind me."

Catch White's comments in the video below (7:01):

Dana White gives an honest opinion on Conor McGregor's potential return

During the same interview with Piers Morgan, Dana White was asked to comment on Conor McGregor's return to the octagon. Having been out of action since July 2021, a lot has been said about the Irishman returning to the UFC. However, no announcements have been made.

According to White, Conor McGregor's wealth and success have affected his hunger and drive:

"Once a certain level of money is attained, to be the person that you were coming up, to be that hungry, and work that hard, and be that dedicated to the sport or whatever craft it is you do, money changes everything. And Conor McGregor has made that kind of money. And it's not a knock. It's just a fact. The hunger and the drive is not the same. Conor McGregor is the perfect example."

Watch White discuss the topic in the video below (37:50):