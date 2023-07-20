Who is Daniel Marcos? Undefeated fighter from Peru set for UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura

An addition to the UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura card that has seemingly gone under the radar is that of Daniel Marcos. The Peruvian fought his way to the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) and boasts an undefeated 14-0 record.

In his UFC debut, Marcos stopped Saimon Oliveira in the second round with a brutal barrage of strikes. He hurt his opponent with a vicious knee to the body and followed up with strikes, prompting the referee to call the stoppage.

With an impressive win to kick off his UFC career, Daniel Marcos is now slated to fight UFC veteran Davey Grant. Grant pulled off one of the submissions of the year against Raphael Assuncao at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili and is riding a two-fight win streak.

The Englishman holds a professional record of 15-6 and is a stern test for the surging Daniel Marcos. Grant is a certified brawler and is not one to back down from a challenge.

Daniel Marcos vs. Davey Grant to headline prelims, Aspinall vs. Tybura set for main-event

Davey Grant poses at the scale - UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie v Ige Weigh-in

Daniel Marcos is known to be a dangerous fighter on the feet. As a result, fans can expect fireworks when Daniel Marcos and 'Dangerous' Davey Grant face off in London. As things stand, the two are set to headline the prelims at UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura.

With Marcos facing an Englishman, the crowd will likely be stacked against him. That being said, the Peurivan must draw on his renowned fighting spirit to secure a win against the tough-as-nails Davey Grant.

Apart from Grant, a number of fan-favorite British fighters will be fighting at UFC London. 'Meatball' Molly McCann is set to face Julija Stoliarenko in a strawweight encounter. Scottish fighter Paul Craig, who is known for his come-from-behind victories, is set to face grappling sensation Andre Muniz of Brazil.

Nathaniel Wood will take on Andre 'Touchy' Fili in a bout with explosive written all over it. The unbeaten Lerone Murphy will face Josh Culibao, putting his undefeated record on the line.

Check out the entire card here:

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura will take place on July 22, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Which fight are you looking forward to watching at UFC London? Let us know in the comments section below!