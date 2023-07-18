“Kobe in the Olympics energy” - Tom Aspinall’s Polish trash-talk to Marcin Tybura surprises fans ahead of UFC London showdown

Fans are reacting after Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura had a friendly exchange while they were doing a photo op in London to promote their heavyweight main event this Saturday.

Aspinall caught fans by surprise as he was speaking to Tybura in Polish during their staredown. He noticed that his opponent looked leaner than his usual fights, which is likely a result of his training. 'Tybura' usually weighs in close to 255lbs, so perhaps he is intending on competing lighter for his upcoming main event.

In Polish, he said:

"You're not fat anymore. What happened?...Have you been training?...I hope so."

Fans took note of the Englishman speaking and understanding Polish during his friendly exchange. Meanwhile, others commented by making a hilarious comparison to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, writing:

"Oh he fluent fluent goddamn, some Kobe in the olympics energy" [@itschucky__b - Instagram]

"Darren Till speaks portuguese, Aspinall speaks Polish... And then blonde bum from Liverpool can't even learn english" [@javier2d2 - Instagram]

"How does he know polish?" [@mahoney_christian12 - Instagram]

"fu**ing love main events like this, reminds me of pavlovich losing money at the casino" [@bettercall.wilker - Instagram]

"Lol they so polite about it...a very timid faceofff" [@thelensofnovakane - Instagram]

"Tom trashralking on Marcin's language" [@tcortes__ - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see what transpires during the main event as both heavyweights have a lot to gain, especially considering the current landscape of the division.

What other fights are scheduled for UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura?

The UFC events in London are always entertaining as the crowd is engaged throughout and even get involved with their own creative chants. The UK talent will be on full display this Saturday, with 6 fights featured on the main card and fan favorite Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura headlining the event.

Molly McCann returns to action as she takes on Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black-belt Julija Stoliarenko in the co-main event. Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili compete in featherweight action, Paul Craig takes on Andre Muniz in a middleweight bout. Unbeaten featherweight Lerone Murphy will kick-off the main card against Joshua Culibao in lightweight action.