Who is Daniel Zellhuber's partner? A closer look at the UFC fighter's personal life

Daniel Zellhuber is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC's lightweight division. He burst onto the scene in 2021, when he secured a victory against Lucas Almeida in Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) but ended up suffering a defeat in his UFC debut. However, Zellhuber made necessary adjustments to his game and bounced back with three consecutive wins.Zellhuber boasts an impressive MMA record of 15-2 and has won four out of his six UFC fights. He suffered a split decision loss against Esteban Ribovics in his previous outing and is now set to face Michael Johnson on the UFC 318 main card opener this weekend.Who is Daniel Zellhuber's partner?Daniel Zellhuber has been in a long-term relationship with Mexico-based Vane Medero. The couple attended University together and graduated in 2022. The two have been reportedly dating since 2020.Zellhuber prefers to keep his personal life private; however, he occasionally shares photos with his partner on social media, openly expressing his love and affection.'Golden Boy' shared a post on Instagram earlier this year, sharing snapshots from the couple's outing at Disneyland. Zellhuber penned a heartfelt message in the caption, expressing his love and gratitude towards Medero for sticking with him through thick and thin. He wrote:&quot;Knew our thing would be different since you dressed me like there was something good to look at in me. Ever since you put your heart in my hands and supported all my dreams as if they were your own. Since you understood the sacrifices of my profession, and still you stayed by my side. You've seen me defeated, beaten, and with no future plan, and now I can tell you for sure that the only thing certain about my future is you.♥️&quot;Check out Daniel Zellhuber's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMedero reciprocates the same energy, sharing photos featuring Zellhuber and cherishing his presence in her life. She previously shared snapshots from a vacation and captioned the post:&quot;Thank you for showing up on a random day and changing my world forever. You're my safe place, and I feel like the luckiest girl to have you in my life. I love you♥️🐧.&quot; [Translated from Spanish]Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post