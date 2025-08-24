  • home icon
  Who is Demi Sims' girlfriend? A closer look at Misfits boxer's personal life 

Who is Demi Sims' girlfriend? A closer look at Misfits boxer’s personal life 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 24, 2025 04:09 GMT
Demi Sims is set to make her professional boxing debut. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Demi Sims is set to make her professional boxing debut. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Demi Sims is preparing for her first Misfits Boxing contest at the end of August, but much of the attention around her this year has been away from the ring. The former TOWIE star has been dating Jazz Saunders, a 'Made in Chelsea' cast member, and the pair have been open about their relationship since going public in March.

Saunders entered the E4 reality show in 2024 and quickly became one of its more recognisable new names. Earlier this year, she spoke candidly about her sexuality on social media, saying she wanted to live more openly, and confirmed her romance with Sims soon after.

Their relationship was confirmed when the pair appeared together on a London red carpet, where they shared a kiss in front of cameras.

The relationship has been easy for fans to follow online. Since then, they have not shied away from showing their affection, posting holiday pictures, selfies, and birthday tributes across Instagram and TikTok.

Sims, who had previously dated Eve Gale, Francesca Farago, and Megan Barton Hanson, has often had her relationships play out in the public eye. Her time with Saunders has followed that same pattern.

Sims is set to make her Misfits Boxing debut on Aug. 30, facing Nadeshi Hopkins on a Manchester undercard. Boxing has always been close to home for her, with her father, Tony Sims, reputed as one of Britain’s top trainers.

When Demi Sims celebrated Jazz Saunders’ birthday with a heartfelt message

Demi Sims wished Jazz Saunders a happy birthday on Instagram in July. She made a heartfelt post on how central their relationship has become to her life in 2025.

The Misfits boxer shared a photo tribute celebrating their six months together, describing her girlfriend as a source of pride and inspiration. The message came just weeks before Sims makes her professional boxing debut in Manchester. She captioned the post:

"Happy birthday to my girlfriend @jazz.saunders These past 6 months with you have been everything. I’ve seen you grow, shine, and stay true to yourself through it all. I’m so proud of the woman you are, Jasmine. Can’t wait to keep building this beautiful life with you."

Check out the Instagram post below:

