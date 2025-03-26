Who is Derrieck Cuevas? Everything you need to know about the professional boxer ahead of his fight against Brian Norman Jr. 

Derrieck Cuevas is set to make headlines as he steps into the ring against undefeated WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. in a rescheduled co-feature to the highly anticipated Mayer vs. Ryan 2 event. Originally slated alongside the Keyshawn Davis vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos bout last Nov, the matchup was postponed following an injury to Norman.
Now, as part of the live card at Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, Mar 29, all eyes will be on Cuevas. The event promises high stakes, with Norman looking to defend his flawless record of 26-0 (20 KOs) after earning championship status when Terence Crawford vacated the title.
Who is Derrieck Cuevas?
Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) is a 29-year-old Puerto Rican pugilist riding a four-fight knockout streak that has positioned him as a rising contender in the welterweight division. His last ring appearance came late in 2023 when he secured a sixth-round TKO over Marlon Aguas.
Starting his recent streak in Dec. 2022 with a swift second-round demolition of Esneiker Correa, Cuevas has steadily built momentum by winning three bouts in Panama earlier this year.
Known for his aggressive style, Cuevas is determined to overturn the narrative and claim his first world title opportunity. With this fight, he aims to disrupt the status quo by testing his skills against the seasoned champion, Brian Norman Jr.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight in Las Vegas for a world title. That’s the dream of every fighter. I respect Norman, but on March 29, a new champion will be crowned.” [H/t: Ring Magazine].
Check out the Mayer vs Ryan 2 fight card below:
Main card
- Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, welterweight – Mayer’s WBO title
- Brian Norman Jr vs. Derrieck Cuevas, 12 rounds, welterweight – Norman’s WBO title
Prelims
- Bruce Carrington vs. Enrique Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBC title eliminator
- Emiliano Vargas vs. Giovannie Gonzalez, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Tiger Johnson vs. Kendo Castaneda, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Dedrick Crocklem vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba, 4 rounds, super featherweight
- Emmanuel Chance vs. Miguel Guzman, 4 rounds, bantamweight
Fans can catch all the live action via ESPN+ for Mayer vs. Ryan 2, with the main card airing at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT and prelims beginning at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.