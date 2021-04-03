Who is Devin Goodale, the man who severed Khetag Pliev's left ring finger with devastating kicks at CFFC 94?

Devin Goodale became a star overnight after he severed the left ring finger of his opponent at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 94.

The 28-year-old took on Canadian middleweight Khetag Pliev at CFFC 94 to earn a doctor stoppage TKO at the end of the second round.

Is this the finger? pic.twitter.com/ze4bn6qopK — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 2, 2021

Contested at 175 lbs catchweight, the bout resulted in just the second professional loss in Pliev's seven-fight career.

Meanwhile, Devin Goodale has risen to 4-0 in his professional career, returning to the ring after almost two years.

Fighting out of Alliance MMA, California, Goodale made his professional debut in 2018 and picked up a decision win against Hector Saldana at CCW 5.

He went on to build on his winning streak with back-to-back victories against Edson Gomez and Danny Garcia at KOTC.

Devin Goodale doesn't remember kicking the finger

Things took a turn during CFFC 94 as the announcer made it known to those in attendance that a fighter was looking for his missing finger. Confirming the incident, Aaron Bronsteter wrote over Twitter:

"They just made a PA announcement at #CFFC94 that they are trying to locate a fighter's missing finger. It evidently fell off into his glove during the bout and is missing somewhere in the venue."

Sharing the commentary of CM Punk, Bronsteter further wrote:

Toronto's Khetag Pliev went to the corner between rounds and noticed that his finger was missing. Colour commentator @CMPunk: "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone."

To add to the controversy, Devin Goodale was seen pulling at the missing finger while Khetag Pliev was in the top position. However, Goodale said in the post-fight interview that he has no memory of the incident.

"I can’t remember anything, I don’t know. I got hit by something big, I don’t remember what happened. I’m just being honest (laughs). I don’t remember what happened. I’ll have to watch the tape myself, I don’t remember anything," said Devon Goodale.

According to reports, Pliev was immediately rushed to the hospital and the finger was later reattached.

Good news. I just spoke briefly to CFFC fighter Khetag Pliev. He’s in the ER now and his finger has been re-attached. More coming soon to @espnmma. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 2, 2021