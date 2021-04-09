Who is Domenic Abounader and what happened when he faced off with Logan Paul in wrestling

Domenic Abounader is a freestyle wrestler best known for winning a silver medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. He was born in Ohio, United States on March 11, 1995, but represents Lebanon in international wrestling tournaments.

Apart from being a citizen of the United States, Abounader has also acquired citizenship in Lebanon since his father is of Lebanese descent. The 26-year-old has never represented America in international competitions, thus making him eligible to compete for Lebanon.

In his final senior year, Abounader finished fifth at the prestigious NCAA championships. He defeated Virginia Tech's Zack Zavatsky 8-2 to claim the fifth position.

When Domenic Abounader dominated Logan Paul in a wrestling match

Logan Paul and Domenic Abounader are both from the state of Ohio. The duo were set to face each other in the final of the sectional tournament. However, Paul ended up withdrawing from the match because he expected to wrestle Abounader once again in the Ohio State Championships at some point.

According to Paul, he would have exposed his lateral drop move - which consistently helped him overpower his opponents - if he had faced Abounader in the sectional final. The YouTuber didn't want Abounader to know about his power move before competing against him at the state championships. Paul thus cited his withdrawal as a "strategic forfeit".

Much to Logan Paul's despair, Domenic Abounader was named his opponent once again in the district championships. This time around, Paul agreed to wrestle him. Recalling his match against Abounader in one of his YouTube videos, Paul referred to him as a "machine" and his "worst nightmare".

Abounader was cruising through victory as he dominated Paul for the majority of the match. He was beating Paul 7-2, before the YouTuber unleashed his power move and dropped his opponent to the mat. Abounader made a strong comeback as he survived Paul's attack and repeatedly threw him down to emerge victorious.

An image of Logan Paul struggling against Abounader was then published in a local newspaper, which the latter posted to his Twitter account in 2018. In his YouTube video, Paul claimed he would be open to fighting Domenic Abounader in a boxing match.

Hey that Logan Paul kid you guys all hate now. Heres me puttin the hands on him in high school. @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/tfXKJgrhKQ — Domenic Abounader (@termn8r13) January 3, 2018