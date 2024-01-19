Who is Dricus Du Plessis' girlfriend? Everything you should know about Vasti Spiller

Dricus Du Plessis is gearing up to challenge UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297. The first pay-per-view event in 2024 is slated to take place on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Du Plessis was recently seen accompanied by a woman in 'UFC 297 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 3,' and she has been identified as his new girlfriend, Vasti Spiller. 'Stillknocks' typically keeps details about his personal life, especially romantic relationships, private. However, the couple has shared several pictures together on social media platforms.

Spiller is professionally a fashion model and a social media influencer. Similar to her partner, she is also involved in combat sports and provides boxing coaching at the CIT Gym, the same facility where Du Plessis trains.

Additionally, she serves as an ambassador for the B Loved Foundation, a charitable organization committed to supplying food to those facing food insecurity. Spiller also manages Baruch Photography, a venture specializing in wedding and relationship photography.

The 30-year-old South African and his partner kept their relationship private until recent months. They have occasionally taken to social media to express their love and fondness for each other since then. Spiller frequently shares photos and videos featuring Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis addresses rumors surrounding his sexual orientation

Dricus Du Plessis is indifferent to Sean Strickland's opinions after the UFC middleweight champion labeled him as gay for kissing his coach Morne Visser during the UFC seasonal press conference in 2024 last month.

At the UFC 297 media day on Wednesday, 'Stillknocks' responded to questions about the accusations surrounding his sexuality and the images of him kissing his coach:

"There's nothing you can say that has any affect on me, like go crazy. You are talking about me kissing other dudes? I have more photos. I have posted them online. I don't care. Do you think I care? I'm completely comfortable with my sexuality."

He added:

"Have you seen my girl? So I don't care about that. I'm going to keep kissing my coach, kissing my dad, kissing my brothers, so what?"

Check out Dricus Du Plessis' comments below: