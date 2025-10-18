Who was Duke Roufus? MMA world mourns death of legendary coach

Renowned MMA coach Duke Roufus has passed away at 55. He has left behind an incredible legacy, and the MMA world is mourning the loss.

Roufus rose to prominence as an elite kickboxer, capturing titles across multiple organizations. He competed internationally before transitioning into coaching.

Roufus's competitive kickboxing career spanned from 1988 to 200. He compiled a professional record of 36-8-1 with 26 knockouts. He collected multiple titles, including the W.K.A. North American super heavyweight championship and the I.K.F. World super heavyweight championship.

He established Roufusport MMA in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which became a hub for fighters seeking world-class training. Throughout his coaching career, Roufus guided numerous athletes to championship success across UFC, Bellator, and ONE Championship.

His students included former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren, former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis, and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Roufus also coached high-profile athletes outside traditional MMA, including WWE star C.M. Punk during his pro MMA venture.

MMA world reacts to the death of Duke Roufus

Tributes poured in from fighters, coaches, and fans across the MMA world following Duke Roufus’ death.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis credited him with shaping both his career and personal life. He took to Instagram and wrote:

"When my dad was killed, you took me in and became my father…. Together we did the impossible and made it to the top! I will always make you proud, you’ve taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on. #RIP #gonebutnotforgotten #roufusport #dukeroufus."

Former student Tyron Woodley wrote about Roufus’ technical expertise and leadership, stating:

"Love you @coachdukeroufus! You showed me the recipe to being a champion, made fighting fun for me again. Sacrificed to make sure my brothers and I realized our goals. You said, 'I'm not your striking coach, I'm your winning coach!' That was in battle and in Life. Hit me in the heart to hear the news."

Meanwhile, Sergio Pettis wrote:

"Can’t believe I’m making this post. Just two weeks ago, we traveled to Dubai and had one of our best performances together. You have been my coach since I was 13 years old and have been in my corner for every single fight since I was 14 years old. You’ve taught me so much in life and in the fight game. This one hurts for sure. I love you @coachdukeroufus."

Check out some of the reactions below:

