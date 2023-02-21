Who is Dwayne Herelle? MMA fighter allegedly kills ex-girlfriend after 17 stabs

Dwayne Herelle Jr. is a former MMA fighter who was recently charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Herelle, 28, is accused of killing 24-year-old Irene Torres after stabbing her multiple times outside her Tennessee home.

According to Sherdog, Herelle has two professional MMA outings under her belt, both of which ended in losses. Fighting out of Nashville, Herelle dropped a decision against Irvin Jones in his pro debut at AFP - Rising Stars in 2017. He last fought in 2018, suffering a first-round submission loss to Kegan Agnew at Road to M1: USA.

While he never made it to the UFC or Bellator, Dwayne Herelle notched a 2-0 amateur record, even scoring a first-round stoppage win over Kenny Vaughan before going pro.

Herelle Jr.'s ex-girlfriend Irene Torres was found dead in his closet on Sunday, Jan. 29 by Nashville police. Herelle and Torres worked at the same bar on Broadway.

The former MMA fighter was waiting for Torres as she returned from work on Sunday. The two got into an argument, and Herelle allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend 17 times before carrying her away in the trunk of her car. He stuffed the body inside a storage bin in his Bellevue closet where it was eventually found.

Metro Nashville PD @MNPDNashville Dwayne Herelle Jr., 28, has just been charged with criminal homicide for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend, Irene Torres, 24. Torres was found dead inside Herelle's closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments. It appears she was killed in Old Hickory and her body driven to Bellevue.

The victim's father got Dwayne Herelle confessing on video

Although security footage showed Dwayne Herelle taking Irene Torres into his apartment, the former MMA fighter initially told police that he had not seen her since Friday.

Torres' father visited Herelle's apartment after the police and was told that his daughter was at a downtown hotel. The two were seemingly on their way to the hotel when the former MMA fighter confessed to his crime, which the victim's fighter reportedly caught on camera.

#Femicide

Former M-1 Global MMA fighter Dwayne Herelle Jr. charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend Irene Torres to death. Police say he drug the body home and stuffed it in his closet.

Torres' father subsequently told the police who then found the body. Herelle also told the police that he stopped at a dumpster behind a grocery store where they found bloody pants and Torres’ purse. While he claimed that the knife he used was also in the dumpster, police dismissed it as a lie.

Currently being held without bond, Dwayne Herelle showed little emotion during the preliminary hearing on Feb. 15, as per local outlet WKRN.com. The case was bound over to the Grand Jury.

Herelle has become the latest addition to a growing list of former fighters accused of domestic violence, often amounting to murder.

