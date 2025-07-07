Who is Edgar Berlanga's partner? Is former world champion boxer married?

Edgar Berlanga is set to make his boxing return in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator against Hamzah Sheeraz on July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City.

Berlanga holds a professional record of 23-1. The most important moment of his career came last year when the 28-year-old took on Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez for the WBC and WBO super middleweight titles. However, he suffered a unanimous decision loss. In his recent boxing outing earlier this year, 'The Chosen One' got back in the win column by knocking out Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in the first round.

Who is Edgar Berlanga's partner?

Edgar Berlanga has a son named Chosen Berlanga with entrepreneur and social media influencer Genesis Calderon. Nevertheless, the two haven't tied knots, and the Puerto Rican media reports that she is no longer seeing the American boxer. According to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Chosen was born in New York City in 2021.

As for Calderon, she is a businesswoman with 245K followers on Instagram. The 27-year-old is involved in the beauty and cosmetics industry and also owns a fitness clothing brand called Chosen Alias. Notably, Calderon and Berlanga are committed to raising their only son in spite of their separation.

Edgar Berlanga talks about his future

In a recent interview with Boxing Scene, Edgar Berlanga expressed his desire to move up to heavyweight, saying:

“I want to fight at heavyweight – two fights. I don’t know, it depends. But I want to fight at heavyweight for sure because I’ve got the power and I think I’m going to be a lot stronger at heavyweight. It’s for fun. It’s something I want to accomplish. A lot of guys who fought at middleweight and super middleweight from back in the day fought at heavyweight.''

Berlanga will look to get one step closer to the WBC super middleweight title when he faces Hamzah Sheeraz this weekend.

