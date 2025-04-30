Who is Edward Vazquez? The featherweight contender set to fight on the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas undercard

Edward Vazquez is set to battle Rafael Espinoza for the WBO featherweight title in the co-main event of the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas fight card, which takes place on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Who is Edward Vazquez?

Edward Vazquez is a professional boxer, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas, USA. He boasts an impressive professional boxing record of 17-2-0, with four victories coming by way of knockout. He is 170 centimeters tall and has a reach spanning 67 inches. He is coming off two consecutive victories over Daniel Bailey and Kenneth Taylor.

Vazquez fought for the IBF super featherweight title in 2023 against Joe Cordina but ended up losing a close majority decision. He now faces undefeated boxer Espinoza, who is the current holder of the WBO featherweight title.

Edward Vazquez previews upcoming title fight against Rafael Espinoza

Edward Vazquez is determined to dethrone Rafael Espinoza and capture the WBO featherweight title on May 4.

During a recent interview with Round Eight Boxing, the 29-year-old shared his thoughts on his upcoming world title fight and stated that he is focused on the job ahead of him.

"I'm still trying to take it in, you know? It's something that I've dreamed of since I was a kid. My first world title fight was overseas in Monaco. I was able to have my parents [and wife] there but I didn't really have anybody else. Now I'm able to have my entire family [and] all my fans there. It's on the undercard of the Japanese star Inoue so it's going to be massive."

'Kid' added:

"I'm just trying to take it all in and trying to stay focused, keep my tunnel vision going and not let all the big moments get to me. I've got a job ahead of me and I've got to focus on that. Then ill be able to enjoy the moment for a little bit, but now strictly business."

Check out Vazquez's comments below (11:47):

