Who is Evander Holyfield's son Elijah Holyfield and which NFL team does he play for? 

Boxing veteran Evander Holyfield's son Elijah is an American football player who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League (NFL).

The 23-year-old plays in the running back position. Holyfield was signed to the team on December 31. 2019.

Before that, the boxing legend's son was under contract with the Carolina Panthers. During his college days, Elijah played football for the state of Georgia.

Evander Holyfield was a multi-division boxing champion

Evander Holyfield has held the WBC, WBA and IBF titles in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. Holyfield also competed in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. 'The Warrior' ended up winning the bronze medal for the United States.

Holyfield started his professional boxing career in November 1984 when he was only 22 years old.

The heavyweight boxer won all of his first 28 boxing matches, collecting multiple titles along the way. During his undefeated run, he collected victories over renowned fighters like Buster Douglas, George Foreman and Larry Holmes.

After an illustrous career spanning four decades, 'The Warrior' announced his retirement in 2014. Evander Holyfield retired with a professional boxing record of 44-10-2.

Evander Holyfield's rivalry with Mike Tyson is the stuff of legend. The two boxers first faced off in November 1996 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

'The Real Deal' pulled off a huge upset and won the WBA heavyweight title by finishing 'Iron' in the 11th round of the fight.

Their second encounter in June 1997 turned out to be much more controversial than the first one. In the third round of the fight, Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear, which led to his disqualification from the bout and 'The Warrior' was declared the winner. Tyson's boxing license was temporarily revoked due to his actions in the fight.

24 years ago, we lived through one of the most unexpected moments in boxing history. June 27, 1997. Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield II. pic.twitter.com/HTMLYOobOL — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) June 28, 2021

There was talk of the two boxing legends squaring off for the third time in 2021.

The fight was slated as an exhibition event, but due to a monetary dispute, the negotiations fell through.

