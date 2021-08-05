Who is Fedor Emelianenko's next opponent Tim Johnson and has he fought in the UFC before?

Tim Johnson is an MMA fighter who currently competes as a heavyweight in Bellator MMA. He has a professional MMA record of 15-7.

Johnson has had six fights with Bellator and has won three of them. His wins at the promotion include a TKO finish over Matt Mitrione at Bellator 243 and a split decision victory over Cheick Kongo at Bellator Paris.

Before starting his career in Bellator, Tim Johnson used to compete in the UFC. The 36-year-old made his debut for the promotion in April 2015 when he took on Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC Fight Night 63. Johnson finished Abdurakhimov in the first round via TKO.

In his seven UFC appearances, Johnson walked out victorious four times. His last bout on MMA's biggest stage took place in April 2018. He defeated Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision at UFC 125, but he later parted ways with the promotion.

Fedor Emelianenko will face Tim Johnson in his comeback fight in October

MMA royalty Fedor Emelianenko will return to action on October 23 and will take on Tim Johnson at Bellator Moscow. The Russian's comeback fight will be a five-round main event.

Emilianenko last competed in December 2019 when he defeated Quinton Jackson via TKO in the first round at Bellator 237.

'The Last Emperor' is considered one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the sport of MMA. Emelianenko has defeated some legendary names like Frank Mir, Mark Hunt, Mirko Cro Crop, Chael Sonnen, Mark Coleman, Kevin Randleman and Heath Herring. He'll hope to add Tim Johnson to that list later this year.

Earlier this year, the 44-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized for treatment.

During that time, Emilianenko released a statement, giving an update on his health to his fans.

"Thank you all who sincerely care about my health. I am feeling well, on my way to recovery. I am grateful to the doctors and the whole hospital staff for their care and hard work," said Fedor Emelianenko.

Now, it seems that 'The Last Emperor' has fully recovered and is ready to get back in action.

