Who is Fernando Vargas Jr.'s father? Everything you need to know about the former junior middleweight champion

Rising prospect Fernando Vargas Jr. is set for the biggest fight of his career. He locks horns with Irish boxing standout Callum Walsh on the undercard of the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford on Sept. 13 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed globally on Netflix.Vargas Jr. holds an undefeated pro boxing record of 17-0 with 14 stoppages. The 28-year-old has claimed four of his last five wins via knockouts and was last seen in a fourth-round TKO win against Gonzalo Gaston Coria.Check out Fernando Vargas Jr. face-off with Callum Walsh below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInterestingly, the hard-hitting southpaw is not the only boxer in his family. His two brothers, Amando and Emiliano, are also pro-boxers with undefeated records, and the architect behind the surging fame of the brothers is their father, the great 'Ferocious' Fernando Vargas.Who is Fernando Vargas Jr.'s father?'Ferocious' Fernando Vargas was one of the most popular boxers of the 2000s and a former world champion. He has fought in the squared circle 31 times from 1997 to 2007, amassing an enviable record of 26-5 with 22 knockout wins.Vargas was just 21 when he made Mexico's Luis Ramon Campas quit on the stool to lay claim to the IBF super welterweight title. He would then go on to defend the championship on five occasions before losing it in a 12th-round knockout loss to Felix Trinidad in 2000.He later claimed the IBA and WBA titles in 2001 with a KO win over Jose Flores. The latter part of his career, however, is mostly known for his TKO losses to bona fide greats, Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley.'Ferocious' trains all three of his sons, but has chosen to let Bob Arum's Top Rank call the shots in building up their careers. During an interview with The Ring, Vargas noted his pride in helping his sons achieve boxing glory:&quot;I’m a blessed man, a blessed father that I’m able to put my kids in a position where a lotta eyes are gonna be on them. So, I tell my kids like this, 'You know, I did the hard part.' Now it’s never been seen that a three-time world champion, a Hall of Famer, has kids that become world champions.&quot; [H/t: The Ring]The former world champion also believes the mistakes he made in the sport and his personal life will help him guide his sons better:&quot;All the good and bad that happened in my career served me with experience for my kids. So, that way, we don’t make the same mistakes.&quot;