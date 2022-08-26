Who is Francisco Figueiredo, the flyweight fighter reportedly removed from UFC roster?

According to a tweet by @UFCRosterWatch flyweight Francisco Figueiredo is reportedly being cut from the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster. Francisco Figueiredo is the younger brother of reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

In his most recent outing inside the octagon, 'Sniper' succumbed to a first-round submission loss to Amir Albazi in the UFC 278 fight card.

Checkout Amir Albazi submit Francisco Figueiredo below:

Since debuting for the promotion in January 2021 on the Fight Island 8 card, Figueiredo has gone on to register two wins and two losses.

'Sniper' secured his first victory inside the octagon against Jerome Rivera. His next win came against Daniel Lacerda on the Vegas 53 fight card headlined by Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

The Brazilian holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 13 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 1 no contest.

Beginning his pro-MMA journey under the banner of Super Combat, 'Sniper' has competed for Iron Man Championship, Amazon Fight and Jungle Fight among many other promotions before finally making it the world's biggest MMA promotion.

'Sniper' is among the four fighters rumored to soon be axed by the promotion.

According to recent tweets by UFC Roster Watch, featherweight Youssef Zalal, recently retired former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and recently signed welterweight Cedric Doumbe will be removed from the promotion's roster.

However, Cedric Doumbe disputed the news of his release in a recent interview with BOXEMAG.com.

Cedric Doumbe disputes the news that he is being cut from the UFC

After reports surfaced that the recently signed two-time GLORY welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe had been cut by the UFC, the fighter himself stepped forward to dispute the news.

Doumbe's UFC debut on the September 3 Paris fight card was recently scrapped after the local commission opposed the proposition, citing the fighter's lack of experience in MMA.

In a recent interview with BOXEMAG.com, the French national stated that he was still under contract with the American fight promotion. He also added that he is currently working on getting the required licenses:

“It is possible that they put a name and then remove it [depending on whether or not the fight is confirmed] and my name must have been removed from the site. But I'm still on contract. I signed the contract, they didn't cut me off, I just have to do my papers, my license etc… with the federation. That's why, as long as I haven't done my license, I can't fight in France," Translated via google translate.

Doumbe is currently undefeated in MMA with a record of 2-0. In his pro-MMA debut, the 30-year-old cruised past Arbi Emiev with a first-round TKO at SuperKombat-Universe.

Check out Cedric Doumbe's MMA debut below:

