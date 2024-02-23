Who is Frank Martin? Boxer from Detroit set to be Gervonta Davis' next opponent

Gervonta Davis is set to take on Frank Martin in his next bout inside the squared circle.

Davis has been out of action since last April when he locked horns against Ryan Garcia. In what was one of the year's biggest fights, 'Tank' ended up securing a seventh-round TKO.

After being absent from the squared circle for nearly a year, it has been reported that Davis will fight Martin in late spring or early summer. Boxing journalist Mike Coppinger reported the news on X and stated:

"Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin have agreed to a deal for a PBC PPV fight in late spring/early summer for Tank’s WBA lightweight title, sources tell ESPN. Davis’ legal trouble sidelined him the second half of last year, but now he’s back vs. a legitimate top 10 lightweight."

If the fight does end up being made, it can prove to be one of Davis' toughest fights yet. 'Tank' has often been criticized for the level of opponents he has fought, and a matchup against the undefeated countryman will most likely be a big challenge for him. Also, it wouldn't be different for Martin either, as the 29-year-old is most certainly the toughest opponent he has faced in his career as of now.

That said, not a lot is known about the bout as of yet. However, it will most likely headline a PBC card on Prime Video pay-per-view.

What is Frank Martin's professional boxing record?

Frank Martin made his pro-boxing debut back in 2017 against John Edward Lockette. On the night, he announced himself to the world with a first-round TKO. Since then, he has fought 17 more times and currently boasts a professional record of 18-0 with 12 knockouts.

Martin was last seen inside the boxing ring against Ariem Harutynyan when he went the distance for just the sixth time in his career. Following the fight, the undefeated boxer called out Gervonta Davis for a bout, and his wish seems to have come true.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Martin can upset the odds and become the first man to defeat Davis inside the squared circle when they potentially cross paths later this year.