Who is Gary Brecka? Is he a real doctor? Everything about the 'human biologist' who transformed Dana White's physique 

Gary Brecka is the co-founder of 10X Health System and is widely considered to be one of the world's leading experts on biohacking and human biology. He went viral after UFC CEO Dana White credited him for helping him through his weight loss journey and for helping fix several health issues that plagued him.

Brecka has over 20 years of experience in the fields of functional medicine and biohacking. Brecka has devoted his life to studying the function and performance of the human body and searching for ways to help people become the best versions of themselves, both physically and mentally.

According to his website, Gary Brecka has a BS Degree (Bachelor of Science) in Biology from Frostburg State University and a BS Degree in Human Biology from the National College of Chiropractic. While it's unclear if Brecka has completed his graduate studies in medical school, the 10X Health System co-founder reportedly works with a special team of board-certified doctors and Ph.D. researchers.

Interestingly, the 53-year-old is also a former competitive tri-athlete. He's famously worked with high-profile CEOs and professional athletes in the UFC, NFL, Boxing, and entertainment industry.

Dana White recently posted a video sharing how he felt after an 86-hour water fast as recommended by Gary Brecka. He credited the viral human biologist for taking him through the fasting protocols.

Dana White weight loss: UFC CEO explains how Gary Brecka changed his life

Earlier this year, Dana White opened up about his incredible physique and revealed the secrets behind his mind-boggling weight loss journey. As mentioned, the UFC CEO has kept no secret about Gary Brecka influencing his transformation and explained how their arrangement came about.

White explained that he met Brecka last year, and the 10X Health System co-founder ran some blood tests for the 54-year-old UFC frontman. Brecka seemingly found the results worrying and informed White that he only had a little over 10 years to live.

As a result, Dana White committed himself to losing weight and getting healthier by roping in Brecka to guide him through it. The UFC supremo undoubtedly turned his life around over the course of 10 months and regularly shows off his transformed physique on social media.

In an Instagram post, White praised Brecka for helping him and stated:

"Hey guys, I've documented my journey with Gary Brecka, this guy has literally changed my life in 10 months. My blood work is perfect, physically and mentally, every way that you can be good, I'm good."