Who is Gauge Young? Here's all you need to know about the highly rated MMA prospect

Fighting Alliance Championship lightweight Gauge Young earned his seventh win at FAC 22 as he continues to impress.

Young is 23 years old and has eight fights under his belt in his professional mixed martial arts career. Seven of them have resulted in wins with only one loss since making his debut in 2020.

Young made his debut against Shea Conley at FAC 5 in December, 2020. He won his first fight via a unanimous decision. He went on to accumulate a five fight winning streak, with three of the victories coming from finishes.

His only loss came at the hands of Bobby Lee at FAC 17 when he had to submit to an armbar.

Gauge Young also has one kickboxing bout under his belt under the banner of Knuckled Up Promotions.

He was scheduled to face Keilen Fantroy at FAC 22 but his opponent withdrew and was replaced at the last minute by Brexton Everett.

Young earned another TKO victory against Everett, his second straight knockout victory, and improved his win tally to seven.

Gauge Young talks about making the big move to the UFC

Gauge Young has continued to impress at Fighting Alliance Championship and has caught the eye of many fans.

In an interview last year, he was asked about making the move up to a big promotion such as the UFC. He said:

“Whenever the time feels right. You know, my coach James Krause has a real good sense of things like that. My management team’s on top of their stuff too, Team Iridium. So you know, we’ll just take it one fight at a time, man. I’m not in no rush, like I said, I just turned 22. I’m a young kid in this game, I got a - you know, I got a big future ahead of me. So I’m not in no rush to get there."

He outlined the importance of planning his next move with his camp and stated his readiness to take the leap of faith onto a bigger platform and promotion:

"We’ll sit down with the team, we’ll plan something next and then if that’s the big show, my coach says that it’s time, then it’s time, you know. It could be before I turn 23, it could be right after I turn 23. I’m ready mentally, whenever. So I’ll be ready to rock.”

Check out his full comments below on YouTube [5:20]: