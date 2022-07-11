Who is Gavin McInnes, the JRE guest whose episode was removed when Joe Rogan came over to Spotify?

Gavin McInnes is a far-right political commentator, writer and podcast host who appeared on one of the episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Mclnnes is notorious for being the founder of the American far-right neo-fascist group Proud Boys.

The far-right group Proud Boys was formed during the 2016 US presidential elections. It has been accused of having carried out various ideologically motivated crimes in America.

The Canadian government has officially classified Proud Boys as a Terrorist Entity.

Helene Bolduc @skyriders1 Did you know that Trudeau Has labelled the "proud boys" a domestic terrorist entity in our Country? that they are banned here. That Tamara Lich is in jail awaiting trial for organizing riots that have disrupted our country and attempting some kind of "idiotfest". U.S excuse? Did you know that Trudeau Has labelled the "proud boys" a domestic terrorist entity in our Country? that they are banned here. That Tamara Lich is in jail awaiting trial for organizing riots that have disrupted our country and attempting some kind of "idiotfest". U.S excuse?

Born in England to Scottish parents, McInnes immigrated to Canada at an early age. The far-right commentator was the co-founder of Vice but has since left the organization in 2008.

In 2018, the 51-year-old was banned by various social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for promoting hate speech and his connections to extremist groups.

Shane Goldmacher @ShaneGoldmacher



Twitter suspension came ahead of the "Unite the Right 2 rally" in DC of white nationalists.

Twitter suspension came ahead of the "Unite the Right 2 rally" in DC of white nationalists. Gavin McInnes, who was banned by Twitter in August, is set to appear at the Metropolitan Republican Club TONIGHT, per Facebook page.

He has also directed two short films, namely Are Women as Horny as Men? and Sophie Can Walk. The Canadian also produced the Next Week Tonight TV series during 2021 and is also the host of the podcast Get off my Lawn.

The JRE episode featuring the political commentator was removed from the podcast's catalog in early 2021. Since acquiring the podcast in 2020, Spotify has removed a few episodes featuring far-right activists like Milo Yiannopoulos from the platform.

In the JRE episode, McInnes spoke about what it meant to be a Proud Boy member. Sensing the violent undertones of the group, Rogan quickly criticized the Canadian for promoting violence.

Watch the JRE clip with Gavin McInnes and Joe Rogan below:

Joe Rogan revisits having Gavin McInnes on the JRE

Podcast host Joe Rogan on one of the episodes of JRE stated that he had far-right commentator Gavin McInnes on the podcast before the Canadian had formed the neo-facist group Proud Boys.

Rogan said that he only knew McInnes as the co-founder of Vice media when he invited him on the podcast. The comedian also clarified that he was extremely critical of the political commentator's plans to incite violence:

"Yeah, I had Gavin McInnes who is the founder of the Proud Boys. I had him on before, but I had him on before there was a proud boys. I didn't even know what the f**k Proud Boys was."

Rogan added:

"I had him on I asked him about it and I was critical. I was criticizing him, I was like you can't just claim you're going to have violence with people, it's so f**king dumb."

Watch the full Joe Rogan Experience clip below:

The UFC commentator said that the despicable activities of Proud Boys happened far after McInnes's appearance on the podcast, but people were somehow still blaming Rogan for hosting the Canadian on JRE:

"All the proud boys sh*t that happened with violence came far after that [the podcast] but people are like blaming me for having him on."

