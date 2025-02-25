Who is Gervonta Davis' mother? Everything you need to know about 'Tank's' childhood and why his mom didn't want him to box

Gervonta Davis has often earned praise for overcoming significant challenges in his younger years en route to becoming one of boxing's biggest stars. Davis and some of his family members faced considerable hardships, including intense economic challenges. Two individuals who are known to have played a major role in 'Tank's' upbringing are his mother and grandmother.

Ad

Presently, Davis is set to defend his WBA lightweight championship against WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1, 2025. Heading into the highly anticipated showdown, Davis' personal life, including his bond with his parents, has once again come into the spotlight, reminding many fans about how the young boxer refused to let tough times hold him and his family back.

Who is Gervonta Davis' mother?

Gervonta Davis was born in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A., on Nov. 7, 1994. 'Tank's' mother is Kenya Brown and his father is Garrin Davis. Gervonta's early life was filled with challenges, and his mother is often credited for raising him while his father had separated from the family.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, Gervonta's mother battled addiction. Speaking to the Baltimore Sun in 2013, he suggested that his mother eventually defeated the substance abuse issues and shares a strong bond with him. Davis defeated Recky Dulay via TKO in September 2015. He later posted photographs of himself with his mother and wrote:

"It was great having my mom out to Las Vegas for my fight! We got that win ... 12-0!"

Ad

Ad

As reported by the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Gervonta Davis was the youngest of three brothers -- when, as a five-year-old, the U.S. Child Protective Services (CPS) had Brown give up the custody of her children due to her battle with addiction. Despite spending time in foster care, Gervonta persevered and maintained a relationship of love and respect with his mother.

Gervonta notably indicated that with his father behind bars and his mother facing addiction issues, his grandmother got the siblings back together after three years. He also survived his crime-ridden neighborhood in Baltimore and often found himself in street fights. His uncle, James Walker, recognized his combat prowess and guided him to utilize the skills constructively.

Ad

Another uncle of his financially assisted him to purchase requisite boxing equipment and train at Calvin Ford's gym. 'Tank' still trains under Ford's guidance. Some of Gervonta's family members, particularly his mother, often attend his boxing matches and are present to support him backstage too.

Watch Gervonta Davis's heartwarming post-fight celebration with his mother, after his TKO win over Ricardo Nunez in July 2019 below (2:44):

Ad

Speaking to EsNews after Gervonta Davis' stoppage victory against Rolando Romero in 2022, Gervonta's mother Kenya Brown recalled a few memorable moments from the star-studded boxing event. She recounted a moment of herself enjoying the fight and indicated how watching her son's boxing brilliance helped change her approach toward him competing in a sport as dangerous as boxing:

"See, at first, I was angry; not really angry but ... I started seeing him, come out [tonight] and do -- I knew it was going to be a win. And my attitude changed."

Ad

When asked whether she initially didn't want Gervonta to box due to the health/safety risks, Brown indicated she didn't want to see her son get punched:

"Nope. No."

Check out Brown's comments below (6:40-8:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.