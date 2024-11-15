"Who is gonna tell Stipe?" - Top-ranked UFC fighter reacts to the former heavyweight champion attempting the grip strength test

A top-ranked UFC fighter recently voiced her thoughts about Stipe Miocic taking the grip-strength test. A few other fighters to be featured on UFC 309 also took the test, but the female UFC athlete expressed her opinion only about Miocic's attempt.

Currently, Miocic is all set to lock horns against Jon Jones at the UFC 309 main event with the heavyweight championship on the line. The encounter will mark his return to the octagon after a prolonged hiatus of more than three and a half years. Miocic had his last in-octagon encounter against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, where he lost his heavyweight title via a devastating TKO.

A recent Instagram reel from ESPN MMA showcased the UFC 309 fighters, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal, Paul Craig, Chris Weidman, and Miocic going for the grip strength test. Despite being a heavyweight, Miocic failed to keep up with Chris Weidman and Bo Nickal as both of them surpassed him in the test.

The No.1-ranked UFC strawweight, Tatiana Suarez, found the test pretty amusing. Her comment about Miocic implied that she meant something funny, but it didn't reveal what exactly she was talking about.

"Who is gonna tell Stipe? 😂"

Tatiana Suarez's comment on @espnmma's Instagram post.

Stipe Miocic apologized to Jon Jones sarcastically at the pre-UFC 309 press conference

Jon Jones accused Stipe Miocic of hurling insults at him and his children during the pre-UFC 309 press conference despite his respectful nature. Initially, he expressed his discontent about Miocic's words about him in the UFC 309 Countdown video where he called him a "bi*ch". Thereafter, Jones also accused his rival of passing hateful remarks about his relationship with his children.

But Miocic defended himself by implying that he never intended to attack Jones or his relationship with his kids. 'The Silencer' also apologized to Jones for his "bi*ch" remark. However, he took a sarcastic approach, as he believed that he was just defending himself from Jones' threat to beat him up in an arena full of fans.

"'My kids looking me like an a**hole', that was not directing to him. And when I said, 'Bring it on bit*h', he was calling me out, telling me he was going to beat my a** in front of a whole arena of people. So, sorry for defending myself, I apologize."

Check out Stipe Miocic's comments below (07:17):

