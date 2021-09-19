Who was Heather Ceballos, the late employee UFC paid tribute to on social media?

Heather Ceballos was born in 1975 and had worked as an offline captioning coordinator in the UFC from March 2015 to February 2020. Last year, she was promoted to the manager of her division.

The UFC on Saturday shared a tribute post on Twitter for their employee Heather Ceballos who recently passed away.

Heather Ceballos has been providing closed captioning for production companies aiming to reach out to deaf and hearing impaired communities since 2012.

Before she passed away, Heather was managing the offline captioning workflow for the Dana White-owned MMA promotion.

She has captioned the work of current commentators Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Paul Felder to name a few, as well as former broadcaster Mike Goldberg.

Heather Ceballos spent most of her early life in New York. She graduated from Dutchess Community College in 2005 and from the State University of New York at New Platz in 2007.

After a couple of other jobs, she started working as a Caption Editor/ Transcription Manager at the Video Caption Corporation in New York. She eventually moved to Las Vegas to work in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

UFC had also paid tribute to make-up artist Suzy Friton recently

The UFC recently lost another long-term employee, Suzy Friton. She was battling stage-four breast cancer.

Suzy was in charge of wardrobes, make-up and hair-style for octagon girls, commentators, desk analysts and sometimes even fighters.

She even worked extensively on shows like The Ultimate Fighter, Ultimate Insider and UFC Unleashed.

UFC @ufc In memory of Suzy Friton In memory of Suzy Friton https://t.co/AUmOAbJNrN

In a special tribute to Suzy, the UFC renamed the make-up room at their Apex gym facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the 'Suzy Friton Makeup Room.'

Following her win over Pannie Kianzad during the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann, Raquel Pennington dedicated her triumph to Suzy as well.

