Who is the highest-paid boxer of all time? Top estimated earnings compared

Floyd Mayweather is the highest-paid boxer of all time and it's not particularly close.

The sport of boxing is a bit of a weird one when it comes to payouts. While MMA gets a lot of attention for not paying their athletes well, their companion sport isn't much better. Well, when it comes to most boxers, they don't make a lot of money.

However, the top level of boxing arguably pays better than any other sport on the planet. For example, Lennox Lewis, who hasn't fought in over two decades, is worth upwards of $140 million, according to a recent piece from BetMGM.

Furthermore, 'The Lion' isn't even in the conversation of being the highest-paid boxer. There's only one real answer, and that's Floyd Mayweather. According to BetMGM, 'Money' is worth $560 million, with most of that cash coming from two fights.

Those two fights would be his 2015 clash with Manny Pacquiao, and the 2017 event with Conor McGregor. Mayweather defeated both men, first 'PacMan' by decision, and later 'The Notorious' by knockout. Both of those events are the most profitable boxing events ever.

However, Mayweather does have other avenues of cash outside of fighting. As of 2023, he continues to compete in exhibition bouts, has many real estate holdings, and

Who is the highest-paid boxer that currently fights?

Canelo Alvarez has the honor of being the highest-paid boxer today.

While Floyd Mayweather is the highest-paid boxer of all time, he's now in retirement. Well, as a professional boxer anyway. Even in his 40s, 'Money' continues to compete in exhibition bouts against names such as Logan Paul.

In terms of active boxers, Canelo Alvarez is easily the highest-paid. It makes sense, as the Mexican boxer has been facing some of the biggest names on the planet for over a decade, including the aforementioned Mayweather.

In fact, the Mexican superstar is continuing to make money in other fields today. Recently, Alvarez started his own cocktail company and has even begun to expand the brand into the United States. According to CelebrityNetWorth, all of that has led him to have a $200 million dollar net worth.

While Canelo Alvarez is one of the highest-paid fighters today, the sport has produced a lot of wealthy athletes. Alongside the Mexican boxer, Anthony Joshua also made Forbes' 2022 highest-paid athletes list, making over $75 million dollars.

Much like his rival, 'AJ', Tyson Fury is also among the most wealthy boxers. He's reportedly worth $65 million, and that'll likely massively increase with his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou.