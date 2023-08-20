Who has the highest striking differential in UFC bantamweight? Records unveiled

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has the highest striking differential in the promotion.

For those unaware, striking differential reflects how many strikes a fighter throws in comparison to his opponents. Leading the charts for the bantamweight division, Sean O'Malley has a striking differential of 3.89 as per the UFC record book.

O'Malley is considered to be one of the best strikers in the company as of now and the claim was further justified last night when he knocked out Aljamain Sterling to become the undisputed bantamweight champion.

Interestingly, Sean O'Malley was a considerable underdog going into the fight and many fans and pundits ruled out his chances because of Aljamain Sterling's wrestling abilities. However, that didn't seem to be the case as Sterling struggled to take O'Malley down and ended up losing the fight via KO in the second round.

Highest strike differential UFC: Sean O'Malley wants Marlon Vera in December

After securing the biggest win of his career, Sean O'Malley was quite vocal about how it's just the beginning of the "Suga era." During the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, O'Malley spoke about what's next for him and called out his former opponent Marlon Vera for a highly anticipated rematch in December this year.

While suggesting that making a single mistake against him could prove harmful to his opponents, Sean O'Malley said:

"It only takes one mistake against me. I don't even know if that was a mistake, I'm just that f***ing good... It's just the beginning of the 'Suga' era. I'm runnin this s**t till 2035, baby!... I'll whoop 'Chito's a** in December at T-Mobile. Let's f***ing go, baby!"

It is worth noting that Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera have fought each other in the past. The two squared off back in 2020 at UFC 252 when Vera secured a first-round TKO after 'Suga' suffered a leg injury.

Since then, there have been conversations about a potential rematch between the two. Moreover, with Marlon Vera's win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292, it seems like the stage is perfectly set for a highly anticipated rematch.

