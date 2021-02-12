"Who did I fight?" - Frankie Edgar reveals memory loss immediately after getting KO'ed by Cory Sandhagen

Frankie Edgar and Cory Sandhagen met in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov. In a spectacular performance, Cory Sandhagen knocked Frankie Edgar out in just 28 seconds of the very first round. Frankie Edgar recently revealed in an interview with Bret Okamoto that he had suffered temporary memory loss after the fight. He said:

"I didn’t really come to until I was in the back. That is the first thing I remember. I’m sitting around the doctors going through that whole process with them, Mark and Ricardo are next to me and I’m like, ‘Mark, what happened?’ He’s like, ‘you fought’. I kind of figured that, but, I couldn’t remember who the f**k I fought. I’m like ‘who did I fight?’ He’s like ‘Sandhagen.’

I’m trying to remember training for the guy and I could not remember training for him. Since when was I supposed to fight him? I thought maybe I just took this fight on short notice or something. He’s like ‘bro, two months. You have been training for this guy for two months. Man, I just couldn’t wrap it around my head. The doctor asked me what day it was and... I could not remember. I was like, ‘September, December.’ That is when they said I needed to go get a CAT scan."

As soon as the fight started, Cory Sandhagen was very particular about controlling distance. He saw an opening when Frankie slightly over extended, and jumped to land a devastating knee. The knee hit home and a stiffened up Frankie Edgar fell to the canvas.

As he said in the interview, he didn't truly come to after the knockout until he reached his locker room.

#UFCVegas18 Official Result: @Cors_Life defeats Frankie Edgar by KO at :28 in Round 1.



All UFC Vegas 18 Results ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 7, 2021

What is the current condition of Frankie Edgar's injury?

Fortunately, Frankie Edgar's battle with inability to remember was a short one. In continuation with the narration of his condition, he revealed that he did regain all of his memory and cognitive capabilities en route to the hospital.

"Alright, whatever, we go to the hospital, and then on the way to the hospital the nurse in the ambulance said ‘what day of February is it?’ I was like boom, ‘it’s the 6th.’ Right away that is when things started snowballing and I started to remember the warmup and even the first 20 seconds before getting hit with the knee. Everything came back to me but I don’t remember walking out of the cage though."

In summation, Frankie Edgar confirmed that he is safe and sound, and ready to compete yet again. The CAT scan came back without complications and he is reportedly keen to get back into the Octagon again soon.