Who is Iasmin Lucindo's partner? Exploring the UFC fighter's family background, relationship status and more

Iasmin Lucindo is a rising star in the UFC women's strawweight division. She is set to face Amanda Lemos at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Currently on a four-fight winning streak, a victory over Lemos could bring Lucindo closer to UFC gold.

Lucindo’s MMA career began at an incredibly young age, she fought her first professional fight at just 14 years old. Hardcore MMA fans are well aware of her impressive journey in the sport, but when it comes to her personal life, much remains a mystery.

On that note, let's take a closer look at Iasmin Lucindo’s life outside the octagon.

Who is Iasmin Lucindo's partner?

UFC strawweight Iasmin Lucindo is reportedly dating Dr. Katia Morais. Following her dominant unanimous decision victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 301, Lucindo expressed gratitude for her family and girlfriend in her post-fight interview, seemingly referring to Dr. Morais.

In May 2024, a now-deleted Instagram post showed Lucindo and Morais holding hands with rings on their fingers, leading to speculation that the couple is engaged. However, neither Lucindo nor Morais has confirmed these rumors.

Morais frequently shares photos of her and Lucindo together on Instagram, engaging in various activities, including sparring sessions. While the engagement remains unconfirmed.

Nationality and Family background of Iasmin Lucindo

Iasmin Lucindo was born in Fortaleza, Ceará, into a poor Brazilian family on January 8, 2002. Like many fighters, she chose an MMA career to make her way up from poverty, and self-defense was also one of the major reasons for choosing MMA.

In an interview, Lucindo revealed that her mother was a victim of domestic violence. She expressed happiness that her fight purses and bonuses now allow them to be financially independent and not rely on anyone else.

Lucindo made her UFC debut in 2022 against Yazmin Jauregui and lost via unanimous decision. Since then, she has never looked back and has remained undefeated, currently on a four-fight win streak, with her most recent victory coming against Marina Rodriguez at UFC 307.

An impressive win over Amanda Lemos at UFC 313 could cement herself as a top contender and could soon put her in title contention.

