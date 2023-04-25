Undefeated female fighter Ivana Petrovic has officially signed with the UFC.

Born in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on June 11, 1994, the 28-year-old has a professional record of 6-0. She made her professional MMA debut in 2021 at Battle Arena 62 against Joanne Doyle. She impressed everyone with an emphatic second-round TKO victory.

Petrovic then went on to fight under the banner of Fight Club Rush and secured a first-round TKO finish over Alline Torquato. With two finishes in her first two pro MMA bouts, she signed with ARES Fighting Championship and went on to become the flyweight champion.

Ivana Petrovic's last outing came two weeks ago against Ewelina Wozniak at ARES Fighting Championship 14, where she successfully defended her flyweight crown. Having extended her pro MMA record to 6-0 with five finishes, she caught the attention of the UFC and it was recently revealed that she has officially signed with the premier MMA promotion in the world.

Ivana Petrovic took to Instagram to share the news of her signing with the UFC as well. She stated:

"Welcome to my new office. HERE WE GO! Signed and ready to go, let’s dance ladies"

Take a look at Petrovic's post below:

Can Ivana Petrovic become the UFC women's flyweight champion?

The 6-0 MMA fighter has impressed everyone with her performances so far in her career. However, Petrovic is fairly new to the sport of MMA and hasn't quite faced the competition that she's set to encounter in her time at the UFC.

While she definitely has a lot to promise, Ivana Petrovic has a long way to go before she can be considered championship material. It has only been a few days since she signed with the UFC and her debut fight is yet to be announced.

Watch Petrovic's fight highlights below:

However, it is safe to say that Petrovic will have to bring her best inside the octagon every single time, especially in a stacked division like flyweight.

Alexa Grasso is the current UFC women's flyweight champion. I order to potentially challenge for the title, the 28-year-old will need to rack up a number of impressive victories inside the octagon.

