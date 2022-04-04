Who is Jarred Brooks' favorite rapper? 

While hip-hop and rap have a pretty diverse range of styles as a genre, there are some rappers who resonate well with No.2-ranked ONE Championship strawweight Jarred Brooks.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks revealed his top-five favorite rappers. Among the groups and pioneers, Jarred Brooks revealed one name that stands out for him:

“If you’re talking about the best of all time, you got to go with Eminem. I would say the reason why is because of [his] lyrical ability mixed with the show performance inside of the song. He treats it like a real performance, and you can hear that in his music.”

Eminem rose to mainstream fame in the late 90’s, during the formative years of Brooks. ‘The Real Slim Shady’ had an inspiring life story behind his unique brand of music that captured the affection of a whole generation, which included Brooks.

Other rappers in Brooks’ top five are late underground icon MF Doom, hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, LA-based rapper Earl Sweatshirt and Brooklyn drill pioneer Bobby Shmurda.

Jarred Brooks made a diss track for his opponent

If he wasn’t a fighter, Jarred Brooks could be a rapper, especially given his ability to drop bars like some of his favorite artists.

Prior to his bout against fellow ranked strawweight Hiroba Minowa earlier this year, Brooks released a diss track on his Instagram made especially for his opponent.

It wasn’t all talk though. Brooks showed up to the fight with a dominant performance that vaulted him to the No.2 spot in the rankings. ‘The Monkey God’ believes that he is the best fighter in the division and challenged practically anyone to prove him wrong.

Only one man stands in front of him and ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio and he fully intends to change that at ONE: Reloaded.

Top-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane will make his return to the circle at the April 22 event for a world title eliminator against Brooks. The winner will earn a guaranteed shot at Pacio’s gold.

In only two bouts in ONE Championship, Brooks has already earned a reputation for being a showman while building up his matches, as well as performing inside the circle.

With his match coming up in less than a month, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him launch another diss track for Masunyane in the days leading up to the event.

